GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing their last three one-score games, the Packers took down the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 in week eleven to move to 4-6.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss Jordan Love’s performance without two key running backs, and whether this game is a turning point for the Packers.

As is Thanksgiving tradition, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a turkey day matchup, this time hosting the Packers. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how these two teams have changed since they first met in week four, and what Green Bay can learn from the Lions’ week eleven win.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how the Packers feel about their rookie pass catchers’ performances so far this season. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren break down the “standard” for the young receivers.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Lions game, including Green Bay’s top receivers and who will enjoy the post-game turkey legs, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week twelve winners.