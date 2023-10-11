GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 1987, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers offense looked stagnant and only put up three points before halftime, before losing 17-13.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers slow-starting offense and how Aaron Jones’ absence impacted the game.

After a mini-bye between the last two games, the Packers enter week six on their official bye. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss what issues Green Bay needs to address during the time off.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players are gearing up to rest and refocus during the bye week. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss the benefits of an early bye for a young team.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers season after the bye, including Jordan Love’s accuracy, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked the Packers final records.