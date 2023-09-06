GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are back in action, preparing for a Week 1 rivalry matchup against the Chicago Bears. But this team looks very different than it did eight months ago.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, and Green Bay’s youngest roster in the NFL.

The Packers start their season in Chicago for an NFC North matchup against the Bears. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the Packers run defense will fair against Justin Fields and the current state of this historic rivalry.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players feel about the Bears. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss the benefits of starting a season against a familiar foe.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s turnover margin and Anders Carlson’s first game, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 1 winners.