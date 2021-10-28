Green Bay Nation: Thursday night clash between Super Bowl contenders

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Packers have won six straight games and will take that streak to the desert to face the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Green Bay and Arizona square off on Thursday Night Football, but both teams will be missing key pieces as the Packers will be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Cardinals will have to make due without JJ Watt (shoulder).

Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll join host Matt Reynoldson in studio, with live reports from MK Burgess in Arizona.

The panel recaps the Packers’ win over Washington, complete with a new outlook at the red zone defense and some interesting comments from Aaron Rodgers about an “antiquated NFL rule” regarding hotel stays.

Arizona comes into Thursday Night Football as the only undefeated team in the NFL, and it’s been largely because of the Cardinals’ dynamic offense. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins turn heads as the Cards are off to a 7-0 start.

Live in Arizona, MK Burgess previews a formidable Cardinals defense led by Chandler Jones, Zach Allen and Budda Baker, as well as giving her surprise upset pick for the game. In studio, the panel looks back on a memorable Packers-Cardinals game of yesteryear – the wild overtime finish in the 2009 NFC Wild Card game.

In studio, Marques Eversoll and Andy Herman make their picks on Packers-Cardinals superlatives in this week’s edition of Challenge or No Challenge. The guys debate if Green Bay will rack up at least three sacks on Kyler Murray, if Aaron Rodgers will find at least four different wide receivers, and whether or not Matt LaFleur will dig into his bag of tricks against Kliff Kingsbury and the Cards.

The panel makes its picks and discusses whether a 6.5-point line in favor of the Cardinals is too high for this marquee matchup.