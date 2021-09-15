Green Bay Nation: What happened in Jacksonville?

Green Bay Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Green Bay Nation is back and MK, Andy and Marques break down what in the heck happened to the Packers offense and defense down in Jacksonville against the Saints.

While the Packers try to put the loss to the Saints behind them, they have to hurry up, because a very hungry Detroit Lions team is ready to be here come Monday. How will Jamaal Williams be received upon his return to Lambeau Field?

It’s time to get social! MK, Andy and Marques get together to look at some funny musings on Twitter and a look at this week’s Packers Pets.

It’s time for Challenge or No Challenge. Will Marques and Andy agree with MK? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?

Finally, time for the Green Bay Nation gang to pick the games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions