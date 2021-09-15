Green Bay Nation: What happened in Jacksonville?

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Green Bay Nation is back and MK, Andy and Marques break down what in the heck happened to the Packers offense and defense down in Jacksonville against the Saints.

While the Packers try to put the loss to the Saints behind them, they have to hurry up, because a very hungry Detroit Lions team is ready to be here come Monday. How will Jamaal Williams be received upon his return to Lambeau Field?

It’s time to get social! MK, Andy and Marques get together to look at some funny musings on Twitter and a look at this week’s Packers Pets.

It’s time for Challenge or No Challenge. Will Marques and Andy agree with MK? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?

Finally, time for the Green Bay Nation gang to pick the games.