GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 42 days, the Packers finally reentered the win column by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 20-3 in week nine.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss what went right for the Packers’ offense, and how two rookie seventh-rounders balled out on the big stage.

With a trip to the Steel City next, the Packers need to figure out how to turn a win into a winning streak. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how Green Bay’s rushing attack matches up against the tough-nosed Steelers and what scheme Matt LaFleur needs to continue implementing.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players feel about playing another away game after losing the last three. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren recall how Wisconsin native TJ Watt ended up in black and gold.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Steelers game, including Green Bay’s usage of Aaron Jones, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week ten winners.