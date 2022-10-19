GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers lost back-to-back regular season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers have struggled to find a rhythm this season.

Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 6 loss.

The Packers are in need of a “get right game” and the Washington Commanders are next on the schedule. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Packers can get back in to the win column in the first of three-straight away games.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with Packers players about the team’s identity so far this season. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Green and Gold can come together as one unit.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Commanders game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 7 winners.