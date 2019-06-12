Green Bay Nation is a television program broadcast on select stations throughout the upper midwest during the football season, originating from WFRV-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The program is hosted by Lily Zhao and features game highlights and a preview of the upcoming game. Plus, showcase “off-beat” fan interactive elements.

2018-19 TV Schedule:

Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Sunday at 10:00 AM

Times noted are on WFRV-TV Green Bay-Fox Cites.

Check local listings for times in your area.