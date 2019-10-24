Health Watch: Aurora BayCare hosts Hero 20 Workout to raise funds for veterans’ organization

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Leading workouts is an everyday event for the personal training team at Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center, but an upcoming workout is about more than gaining strength.

“We wanted to do a fundraiser for the 4th H.O.O.A.H. to be able to give back to the vets, but also to create awareness about veteran suicide,” Natasha Dorsey, a certified personal trainer at Aurora BayCare said.

The 4th H.O.O.A.H. is an organization that supports area veterans, including providing financial support.

The organization teamed up with Aurora BayCare to create the Hero 20 Workout, a circuit-style workout that will consist of 20 stations.

“They’re going to be exercises like pushups, and jumping jacks, and some battle ropes,” Dorsey explained.

“Anybody can do it,” Scott Bartels, a member of the 4th H.O.O.A.H added. “They’re high intensity, but it’s geared more towards, you know, what you can do.”

Participants will spend 30 seconds at each of the 20 stations, a number that was picked with purpose.

“The 20 stations are symbolic to the 20 veterans who complete suicide a day across the nation,” Bartels said.

That’s a statistic the event aims to help lower.

“All the proceeds that the 4th H.O.O.A.H. generates from this event and all our events go to help veterans in the state of Wisconsin,” Bartels said.

It’s a chance to help Wisconsin’s veterans while getting a workout in.

“The trainers are really high energy,” Bartels said. “You’re going to leave here feeling tired, but you’re going to feel great. It’s really fun. It’s a fun atmosphere.”

The Hero 20 Workout will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at the Aurora BayCare’s Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center.

Click here to register for the event online.

The event will be capped at 60 participants, and the first 30 participants registered by October 25th will receive a free American flag bandana.

To learn more you can call Aurora BayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.