Health Watch: Miracle Baby Picnic

Sheila and Amber Hanson are smitten with their son.

“He has the cutest giggled, I think,” Amber said. “Maybe just because we’re his moms we think he’s the cutest, but I mean, he’s pretty cute.”

Sheila added, “Hank is the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Because Sheila and Amber are a same-sex couple, they knew they were going to have to go a different route when it came time to expand their family.

“Clearly there’s something missing for us to have a baby,” Amber said. “So that’s kind of why we went this route.”

The couple turned to the fertility services offered at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and discussed their options with Dr. Frank Wittmaack, a Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist at Aurora BayCare.

“Options include medications to help with ovulation, inseminations, and even in-vitro fertilization if necessary,” Dr. Wittmaack told Local 5.

Sheila and Amber say that Dr. Wittmaack and the team made the process an easy one.

“They were able to answer our questions, walk us through the process, and we never really had any questions around what to expect next, so they were really sensitive to the things that we were sensitive to throughout the whole process,” Sheila said.

In the end, the process resulted in the birth of Sheila and Amber’s son.

“It turned something that you didn’t think was possible into something that was possible,” Sheila said.

The Hansons are excited to meet other families like theirs at this year’s Aurora BayCare Miracle Baby Picnic.

“It’s a once-a-year opportunity for current and former patients to reunite with us as a caregiver team and also with other patients who are in a similar situation,” Dr. Wittmaack explained.

Amber and Sheila say they think it’s important for Hank to meet other kids with families like his.

“I think it’s really important for Hank to see healthy families,” Amber said, “so if it’s mom-mom, mom-dad, dad-dad, I think it’s just really helpful to see that there are families that look like Hank’s out there.”

The picnic also allows Dr. Wittmaack and his team to meet the miracle babies they helped make possible.

“We send them to the referring doctor once they’re about eight to ten weeks pregnant,” Dr. Wittmaack said, “so we don’t see them anymore and so it’s a great opportunity to reunite with them once the babies are born.”

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.