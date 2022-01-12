HealthWatch: 4 Stages of Your Metabolic Life and How to Boost It at Any Age

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Metabolism, it’s the process of your body converting food into energy. The older we get, the slower the metabolism, right? Well, a new study suggests the mid-life spread may be more of a lifestyle problem than a metabolism one. What do you really know about your metabolism?

A new study out of the University of Aberdeen is throwing the metabolism world upside down. In fact, it shows that metabolism peaks at the age of one, and slowly declines until the age of 20. But then, for the next 40 years metabolism doesn’t change at all. But then it takes a nosedive declining each year after the age of 60. So, what causes us to gain weight as we age? Some experts believe it’s due to a more sedentary lifestyle and the foods we eat. For a boost in your metabolism eating protein can help and even cause you to burn an extra 150 to 200 calories a day. If you’re thirsty, green tea can increase metabolic functions by four to five percent! Weight training regularly can increase your metabolic rate from 6.8 to 7.8 percent. And you can even increase your metabolism when you sleep. Turn the temperature down between 60 and 67 degrees before bed. This helps you keep the good fats that maintain your body temperature and burn other fats.

Another surprise from the study… there was no metabolic surge during either puberty or pregnancy and no slow down around menopause.

