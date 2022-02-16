When she woke up in the ICU after having a heart attack at only age 40, Green Bay’s Michelle Hansen knew she had to make some changes. Hansen remembers down to the minute, the day her life changed forever.

“3:15(pm) I kinda put my head down and said, ‘I think I might be having a heart attack,’” she recalled.

Hansen remembers not feeling well that morning, but going into work anyway. She says her boss at Green Bay’s Party Line bar took her comment seriously and the next thing she knew, she was being whisked away in an ambulance.

“When I woke up in the ICU, I didn’t understand what was going on,” Hansen explained. “At the time I didn’t know I was having a heart attack.”

Hansen was young and enjoying life; not really focusing on her health.

“ I wouldn’t say I was too much of a partier but I liked to go out and have fun,” she said.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center Cardiologist, Dr. Scott Weslow says Hansen’s not alone.

“We’re seeing patients who are younger come in with heart attacks,” Weslow said. “It’s all about lifestyle.”

Hansen admits her former lifestyle wasn’t as healthy as it could have been.

“A lot of late nights, a lot of eating fast food, a lot of just not caring,” Hansen explained.

All that changed when Hansen realized she’d just suffered a heart attack barely into her 40s, as an attendant in the ICU stood at her bedside and explained to her what had happened.

“I said ‘Can you hand me my purse?’ and I handed her my cigarettes and my lighter and said ‘I’m done smoking,’” Hansen recalled.

She wasn’t kidding.

“Michelle got a wake up call,” Weslow said. “She could have very easily died from this and she answered that call.”

Hansen was on a new path right out of the gate.

“I quit smoking, quit drinking, quit eating the fast food and started exercising,” she said.

She also followed Dr. Weslow’s recommendation to attend the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program offered by Aurora BayCare where heart patients are monitored as they learn exercises and lifestyle changes for a healthy heart.

“Going to cardiac rehab was a big help,” Michelle said. “It keeps you motivated, it keeps you focused.”

Now 75 pounds lighter, more active than ever and breathing easier, Hansen has a lot to look forward to.

“My wedding next year! He finally proposed to me in August,” she beamed.

While Dr. Weslow says he wishes all his cardiac patients would embrace the complete lifestyle turnaround Hansen did, he knows many won’t, but he says they don’t have to.

“You don’t have to cut everything out you love,” Weslow explained.

He says making just one change, especially for the younger population, will make a huge difference in your heart health.

“That I think is the key,” Weslow said. “Get active, get off the screens, get off the computers and be active.”

For Hansen, it all comes down to being there; to live the life you’ve been given a second chance at.

” Just living a little bit longer with the people that I love,” she said.