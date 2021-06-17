HealthWatch: Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Reduce Your Risk!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that number is projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. But there are steps you can take today to lower your risk of developing this devastating brain disease.

It steals memories, abilities, and personalities. Alzheimer’s disease affects one in every nine people aged 65 and older.

In a new scientific statement published in the Journal Stroke, researchers outline ways to ward off dementia. They say it’s crucial to manage blood sugar, blood pressure, sleep problems, hearing difficulties, cholesterol, depression, and weight gain. That’s because when these conditions are out of control, your risk for cognitive decline is greater! The experts warn that smoking is a habit to steer clear of. Smokers have up to a 75 percent greater risk of developing dementia. Heavy alcohol use over a long period of time can also lead to brain damage. Try sticking to one drink a day or less. A healthy diet may also protect your brain. One recent study found a slice of bacon a day increased the risk of dementia by 44 percent! And try to exercise at least 150 minutes a week. Avoid social isolation and keep your mind active as much as possible.

Researchers in the study stress the importance of primary care in preventing in dementia. They are the first line of defense in preventing and postponing cognitive decline in their patients.

