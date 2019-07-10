HealthWatch: Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay- Safety Zone

If you are looking for a way to get your family healthy and active– there is a fun event coming up this weekend that will fill the bill.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay can turn you and your kids on to some new healthy experiences.

The event is like a safety and fitness block party for the community– and it’s free.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay will be hitting the streets of downtown this weekend, “Open Streets is an event for closing streets down to traffic opening up to bicycles and pedestrians,” said Randy Bailey, owner, Stadium Bike, founding partner Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay.

“So you don’t have to worry about being on the streets with cars coming by,” said Nick Olsen, event coordinator, Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay.

All active modes of transportation are welcome. The event winds through several streets around downtown, the Broadway District, the Main Street Bridge and Leicht Park. In it’s 7th year, the event was the idea of Randy Bailey owner of Stadium Bike, “Many other cities and countries around the world have really done these types of events with great success, getting people out and getting them active and I thought it would be a great idea to have that here right in Green Bay,” said Bailey.

So he went to Aurora BayCare Medical Center who was on-board with sponsoring the idea, “To help promote fitness and wellness and people living well in our community,” said Olsen.

There are five fun activity zones along the way, “We have try it classes, we’ll have on the bridge a yoga class, a high intensity interval training class you can do, kids can make a tie dye shirt, we’ll have a ninja warrior obstacle course this year,” explained Olsen.

Stadium Bike is sponsoring the safety zone outside Copper State Brewing Company, “The safety zone is all about biking, for Stadium Bike that’s our thing,” said Bailey.

When vehicles and bikes share the road it can be dangerous. Many parents worry about their kids biking around so there will be safety experts on hand at the event, “They will show you how to navigate cars, they will show you how to ride in the bike lanes, or what not if there are no bike lanes what to do, learn your hand signals, make sure cars see you,” explained Olsen.

Stadium Bike will have a selection of battery powered e-bikes available for people to try out on the bike rodeo loop, “So with peddle assist you can peddle it on your own steam or you can choose up to a hundred percent of a boost so you can get up that hill or get over a windy section without working as hard as you did before,” explained Bailey.

BayCare Clinic will be giving away 500 free bike helmets and show you how to properly fit them. Plus you can sign up for the chance to win a free bike from Stadium Bike, “It’s a nice bike for kids age 8 to 12, that first nice bike for the kids,” said Bailey.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay is Saturday, July 13th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.

For more information visit their website at https://openstreetsgreenbay.com/