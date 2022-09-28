GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Green Bay senior Karen Gonzalez is taking one more step toward her dream of becoming a nurse.

“I’m very excited and very thankful to Aurora with the Future Nurses Scholarships,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is one of ten students awarded one of Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Future Nurses Scholarships and Inspire Nursing Scholarships.

“Now we do not have to worry about the expenses of school as much anymore,” Gonzalez explained. “I can take more time to focus on school, studying, and eventually preparing for the NCLEX {state board exams}.”

The scholarships are the result of a partnership between Aurora BayCare and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

“How do we support that future workforce? One is through scholarships and being able to engage and inspire nurses into our workforce,” said Heather Schroeder, Vice President and Chief Nurse Officer for Aurora BayCare.

Schroeder says the nursing shortage nationally and in Wisconsin was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schroeder says this partnership between a private company and a public university is a good example of the type of synergy needed to rebuild our future nursing workforce.

“It’s about that teamwork, that collaboration, and recognizing that we are here together to care for our community and for our populations we serve,” Schroeder said.

For Gonzalez, serving that community, specifically her fellow Hispanics, is what inspired her to become a nurse in the first place.

“I know that the Hispanic community is growing in Green Bay and I want to help them have the same access to healthcare as anybody else in our community,” Gonzalez shared. “I know that there are language barriers in the healthcare field and I can help bridge those gaps as a nurse.”

Aurora BayCare gave out more than $125,000 in scholarship dollars for this first-time program. They say that amount will continue to ramp up each year over the next four years.

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com