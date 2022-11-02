When an all-state athlete at Freedom High School tore his ACL on the football field his senior year, he feared his dreams of playing sports at the collegiate level were over. Thanks to his Sports Medicine team at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, however, he was strong enough to be back out on the ball diamond the following spring.

“It was on a punt return. I was returning and I was going to take three steps forward, then cut to the right,” recalled Jaeden LeCapitaine, now a Freedom High School graduate.

LeCapitaine remembers the exact moment during his senior year homecoming football game at freedom high school when his future in sports got sidelined.

“When I planted with my left foot it bent left instead of straight,” Jaeden explained. “So, after that, I immediately knew my football season was over.”

Not only was his football season over, but this all-state baseball catcher was already on deck for a bright future in athletics at the collegiate level.

“We had to hold off on some campus tours because of the injury to my knee and it definitely changed a lot of things on how they saw me as an athlete after that,” Jaeden said.

For such a promising young athlete, it was a devasting set back.

“The first thing we had to conquer was that mental hurdle,” said Becky Donnay, a certified clinical specialist in sports physical therapy at Aurora BayCare, “the disappointment of being pulled from their season, especially a senior athlete knowing that this could be the last time they play a sport again.”

Donnay is part of an entire recovery and rehabilitation team at Aurora BayCare that worked with Jaeden, from the very instant he was injured.

“Jaeden had all the resources available to him. He had someone standing on the sidelines who watched him get injured,” said Donnay, explaining that Aurora BayCare Orthopedics has an orthopedic provider on site for all varsity level football athletics. “That orthopedic provider was able to assess him right then at the time of injury, he was worked in for surgery and immediately saw therapy approximately three days after surgery.”

They literally started from the ground up.

“Learning how to walk again was challenging,” said Jaeden.

From re-learning to walk, to jog, to pivot, cut, turn, twist…. everything required of him as an athlete, Jaeden worked for months and months, not only building back his prior strength, but learning how to move more athletically in a better stance to prevent another ACL injury.

Throughout his journey Jaeden drew strength from his faith, a constant reminder tattooed on his leg, paraphrased Jaeden’s words, “If God leads you to it, He will lead you through it.”

Jaeden was able to play baseball the following spring, though not in his all-state catching position.

“I was heartbroken,” Jaeden admitted, “but I knew I was going to find my way somehow in the lineup and I ended up being a DH.” {designated hitter}

Jaeden says he’s taking a year to continue rebuilding his strength before he resumes his plans to play college football, but wherever his future path leads him, he says his Aurora BayCare team will always be by his side.

“I created a bond with them. It feels like family,” Jaeden said. “So, whether it’s working out here and saying ‘Hi’ to them or just reaching out over the phone and staying in contact with them, I will always have them in my life.”

