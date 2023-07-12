ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the CDC, around 65 percent of women ages 15 to 49 are currently using some form of birth control. Besides preventing pregnancy, birth control can regulate menstrual cycles and help manage endometriosis. But as Ivanhoe reports, it has also been linked to a disease that affects one in eight women.

Age, family history, and having dense breasts can all increase your risk for breast cancer. But did you also know …

Shelley Tworoger, PhD Associate Center Director of Population Science at Moffitt Cancer Center says, “Certain birth control pills may increase risk of breast cancer while you are on them.”

A study from the UK found all hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer by 20 to 30 percent. That risk increases with certain factors.

Professor Tworoger says, “For some women, it’s okay and other women, it’s not.”

One of those factors being age. For example, for women ages 16 to 25 taking birth control, there would be eight new cases of breast cancer per 100 thousand women. For women ages 35 to 39, that number jumps to 264 per 100 thousand. Also, the length of time matters. There were twice as many cases of breast cancer in women who took birth control for 10 years compared to those who took it for less than a year. However, birth control still produces a lower risk of breast cancer than drinking alcohol and smoking. Also, that risk … Professor Tworoger says, “Seems to go away once you stop.”

So, experts say to talk to your doctor to determine whether the risk of breast cancer outweighs the benefits of birth control.

Birth control is not only linked to an increase in breast cancer, but it can also increase your risk for blood clots and strokes. However, birth control can lower your risk for ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and colon cancer.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

