Being active in Wisconsin’s great outdoors should be one of the best things you can do for your health. But one local woman wants to spread awareness after losing her father to what could be called a hidden danger lurking along the river banks.

“It’s so neat, his passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing and being with family,” recalled Kim Vandenavond. “He just enjoyed it and he enjoyed sharing it with all of us.”

A passion for the outdoors is something her father, Russ Gettleman, passed down to his family from generation to generation.

“I love to hunt and fish also,” Vandenavond said. “We love being outdoors.”

Sadly, it was that love of being outside that led to Gettleman’s death. A few weeks after taking his grandson on a hunting trip, Gettleman came down with symptoms that are all too familiar these days.

“He was short of breath, kind of feverish and just feeling under the weather ya know,” Vandenavond described.

To be on the safe side, Vandenavond took her 80 year old father to get checked out.

“We just thought, ‘We’ll get him in for the COVID test and see what the doctors say’ then the team over at Aurora did these other tests and they came back with that blastomycosis,” she said.

Pulmonary fungal blastomycosis wasn’t at all what Vandenavond had suspected.

“I’d never heard of it before,” she said.

Aurora Baycare Medical Center’s Dr. Raul Mendoza says most people, even some physicians in other parts of the country, haven’t heard of it before either, but here in Northeast Wisconsin, Mendoza’s seen more than his fair share of the lung condition.

“Here in our region we have a lot of cases surrounding the Wolf River and in Peshtigo,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza says blastomycosis is caused by the spore of a fungus called blastomyces that lives in the soil next to rivers and wetlands. When humans or pets inhale the spore, it can cause a type of pneumonia that can turn deadly in a matter of days.

“In a matter of hours or days it can go from zero to one hundred and kill a patient,” Mendoza explained.

Mendoza says it is treatable, however, if caught early on. In fact, he says the vast majority of people will either not get this fungal infection or their immune systems will be able to fight it off, like Vandenavond’s nephew.

“My nephew had it too but because he’s young, 30, he could fight it off< she said.

“Vandenavond says neither she nor her father would want people to avoid being outdoors. She says she just wants to get the message out to be aware that blastomycosis is prevalent in our neck of the woods and to make sure to get tested if you start feeling symptoms after being outside.

“We love the outdoors in Wisconsin and we have so many things to be grateful for and this is not a reason not to go out. Know that you can be tested and know that you can be treated,” Vandenavon said. “If your dog’s not feeling good and you’re not feeling good and your buddy you were out with is not feeling good, get checked out and get your dog checked out.”

If you’d like more information, go to aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com