HealthWatch: BRIUS Orthodontics -Look Mom, No Wires!

Bethesda, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— It’s a rite of passage for teens and young adults. The tugging and crimping of wires as metal braces improve the look and function of their teeth. A few years ago, removable plastic aligners became an option. Now, an innovative orthodontic device may cut the time of treatment in half.

Before and after. Parents often know there are a few years, and many orthodontists visits in between.

For 24-year-old Meghan Zorc, this is the second go round with orthodontic care. She had braces as a teen, but recently her front teeth started to separate.

“I was having a lot of space between them, and as you can imagine, my tongue was starting to push through them,” Meghan told Ivanhoe.

And, as a dental student, Meghan was extra conscious of her smile.

This time, Meghan wanted accelerated treatment. She found Negaar Sagafi, DDS of Bethesda Orthodontics, one of the first in the country to offer a newly designed appliance by orthodontic company, BRIUS. It’s applied to the back of the teeth.

“Instead of connecting the brackets and the teeth together, each tooth has its own independent bracket and has its own independent spring that connects to what we call a stability bar or an anchorage bar,” Dr. Sagafi shared.

Dr. Sagafi says the device is customized for each patient and moves each tooth into place independently.

She noted, “The appliance, the BRIUS, is actually moving the teeth from its initial point to the final point that it needs to go to.”

Because there’s no bar attached to the teeth, patients can floss normally, helping to avoid cavities. And instead of bi-monthly or monthly visits, Dr. Segafi sees patients just a few times a year.

“It’s a huge, huge perk to have this appliance in my mouth all the time and never have to worry about it,” Meghan exclaimed

Out of sight, and for Meghan, out of mind.

On average, traditional orthodontic treatment costs families between $5,000-$7,000. Dr. Sagafi offers treatment with the device by BRIUS for about the same cost as a way to encourage patients to try the new technology. It’s also important to note that Dr. Sagafi lectures about the new device and is compensated by BRIUS for her travels but does not receive royalties from the company.