HealthWatch: Bronchoscopic Lung Volume Reduction Valve Treatment

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, refers to a group of lung diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.

The shortness of breath can be very disabling for the 16 million Americans that suffer from COPD.



A new procedure being offered at Aurora BayCare Medical Center is helping sufferers breathe easier and giving them a new lease on life.



80-year-old Alfred Gokey was diagnosed with COPD in 2003 and was sent home with oxygen which became his constant companion.



“Basically that was it. I was just stuck to the house and carrying an oxygen bottle,” said Alfred E. Gokey, patient, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.



Shortness of breath effected Alfred’s whole life like playing with his grandchildren.



“They’d always come around. I wouldn’t get up and do anything with them. I couldn’t play ball,” said Alfred “Couldn’t move at all through the house. I couldn’t do any chores.”



Last october Alfred heard about a new procedure to help those with COPD breathe easier and he found that Dr. Raul Mendoza-Ayala, an interventional pulmonologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Pulmonary Services, performed it.



“I needed some relief. I was really bad off,” said Alfred “I didn’t think I would last through the winter.”



The treatment is called bronchoscopic lung volume reduction valve treatment for COPD.



“This is a minimally invasive procedure that is designed to improve the lung function and shortness of breath on patients with advanced emphysema or COPD,” explained Raul Mendoza-Ayala, MD, interventional pulmonologist, Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Pulmonary Services.



Patients have to meet certain requirements, which Alfred did and had the procedure in December. His lungs were mapped with a CT scan to find the damaged areas. Dr. Mendoza-Ayala then uses a bronchoscope camera to deploy one or more endobronchial valves in the airways.



“The valves are the size of a pencil erasure, just tiny and then we block the airway, the bronchial tubes leading to that specific area of the lung,” explained Dr. Mendoza-Ayala.



Which Dr. Mendoza-Ayala says will improve the patient’s ability to breathe.



“The whole idea is to collapse that part of the lung that is not working and therefore the air can go to other areas of the lung where it is going to be more useful. And also as the lung shrinks in volume the diaphragm muscles and other respiratory muscles can work much better,” explained Dr. Mendoza-Ayala.



Improving the quality of life for patients.



“80 percent of them they will experience relief on the shortness of breath,” said Dr. Mendoza-Ayala.



Three months later and Alfred says he can breathe normally, “I can do just normal tasks around the house now.”



Alfred rarely uses his oxygen and hopes to get off it completely. He believes the procedure extended his life.



“Because I was going downhill and I knew I wouldn’t last the winter,” said Alfred.



He is looking forward to summer with his kids and grandkids.



“Just be able to go out there and play some ball with them,” said Alfred.



And enjoy life again with Kay, his wife of 61 years.



“Be able to dance again, she loves to dance,” Alfred said lovingly.



Dr. Mendoza-Ayala says the procedure can be reversed. Like any procedure there are risks involved

Dr. Mendoza-Ayala is the first doctor in Wisconsin to perform the procedure and has performed the most in the state.



To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.