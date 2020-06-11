LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every year more than 250,000 will be told they have a blood clot. On average, 274 people die every day from one. But did you know, it’s not just an adult problem. In fact, one in ten kids who are admitted into the hospital will develop a blood clot. Now, a new kid-friendly drug is being tested to help get rid of blood clots without using a needle.
A blood clot, it’s a gel or solid clump of blood in your veins or arteries. They can form almost anywhere in your body and can be fatal.
“I had a blood clot where my ear was at and they had to take it out,” Brandy Sanchez, 14, told Ivanhoe.
Sanchez was in the hospital when she developed a blood clot.
“My head really hurt,” she described.
Sanchez was given two injections a day of the common blood thinner Enoxaparin.
“I didn’t like the needles at all,” Sanchez said.
Pediatric hematologist and director of the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Guy Young, MD, often sees kids like Sanchez struggle with treatment. Until now, infants and children would receive anticoagulant injections to ensure precise dosing.
“What we really needed in children was better drug options,” Young said.
Dr. Young led a clinical trial testing a new liquid alternative, Rivaroxaban. The main difference: precise dosing with no needles.
“Children come in lots of different sizes, so we can’t, it’s not a one-size-drug fits all,” Young said.
With Warfarin, weekly blood tests are needed to check levels since hundreds of drugs interact with Warfarin. Not so with Rivaroxaban. Sanchez has battled her blood clots and has won: no more needles, no more medication and no more blood clots.
Rivaroxaban is FDA approved for patients 18 years and older. Bayer, which makes the drug, hopes to get FDA approval by 2021 for the use in infants and children under 18 within the next year.
HealthWatch: Busting bloodclots in kids
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every year more than 250,000 will be told they have a blood clot. On average, 274 people die every day from one. But did you know, it’s not just an adult problem. In fact, one in ten kids who are admitted into the hospital will develop a blood clot. Now, a new kid-friendly drug is being tested to help get rid of blood clots without using a needle.