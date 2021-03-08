HealthWatch: Cancer Kids Get Up and Go!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Right now, there are as many as 240,000 survivors of childhood cancer. Many are now young adults and may be struggling with long-term health effects of treatment. Researchers are studying the benefits of exercise on this special group of survivors.

Kids with cancer now have an 84 percent chance of surviving five years or more thanks to advancements in treatments. But those life-saving therapies often have long-lasting consequences.

Melissa Sherman, research assistant at the Indiana University Regenstrief Institute described to Ivanhoe, “They have a higher rate of chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, just premature aging, things that we normally wouldn’t expect to see.”

Sherman and colleagues are studying the impact of a specialized exercise program on cancer survivors between the ages of 15 and 39 who had at least three months of chemotherapy. Participants are undergoing a supervised 12-week program of cardiovascular exercise, stretching and strength training. Researchers are measuring the impact of the exercise on balance, heart health, sleep, and fatigue.

“Muscular strength is improving, cardiovascular fitness level, or even being able to do small things like walk up the stairs,” Sherman explained.

Exercise that may turn back the clock for young cancer survivors.

Researchers are also measuring the impact of exercise on survivor’s mental health. Sherman says the benefits of exercise on cancer patients have been well-documented in older adults, but this is one of the first times scientists are measuring the benefits in adolescents and young adults.