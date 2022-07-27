We want our kids to be outside running and jumping and climbing on the monkey bars. But when a little girl from the Fox Valley fell and broke her arm, her parents were glad she could get immediate attention close to home at Aurora BayCare health center in Kaukauna.

“I fell off the monkey bars ‘cause I jumped,” recalled Elise Rose, a patient at Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna.

Elise knew her fall from the monkey bars was painful, but she didn’t know quite how bad it was.

“It hurted but I didn’t know I broke my wrist,” she said.

Fortunately, care was close by at Aurora BayCare’s Urgent Care facility in Kaukauna.

“Because this family lives in the valley, as does my family,” said Dr. Kerry Ahrens with Aurora BayCare. “

“It’s so much easier to go there than to go way up north to Green Bay.”

Ahrens is the emergency physician who took care of Elise that day.

“She had broken both bones in her left hand,” Aherns described. “We got the x-ray and I was like, ‘uh oh not one but two bones,’ which makes it more difficult usually to fix.”

Elise was going to need further help, which is also right nearby.

“I referred her to Dr. Klika who is right in the same building that we are in, which is Kaukauna,” Aherns said.

Dr. Brian Klika is an orthopedic surgeon with Aurora BayCare in Kaukauna.

“We provide many subspecialty orthopedic clinical services,” Klika explained. “Along with this, we also provide outpatient surgical services.”

Klika says kids generally heal from a broken bone better than adults.

“What I mean by that is the growth plates are still open,” Klika explained. “So, they have the ability to remodel and heal these fractures better than we typically would in adults.”

But Elise’s double fracture made things a bit more complicated.

“After a couple weeks the fracture did shift a little bit in position,” Klika described.

Dr. Klika surgically repaired Elise’s broken bones, which this little dare devil also took right in stride.

“I felt really happy because I wasn’t really alone when I was having it because I had friends to sign my cast,” said Elise.

Now fully recovered, Elise is ready to get right back out there again. Dr. Ahern’s asked what she was most looking forward to now that she can get out and play again.

“The monkey bars!” Elise said.

“Ah! After you broke your wrist?” Ahrens asked her. “You are kind of the daredevil of your family. I understand.”

Ahrens does understand.

“It’s summer and kids are going to play and some play harder than others,” she said.

While Elise isn’t afraid to jump right back up on those monkey bars, there is one thing she says she won’t do.

“I don’t want to break my arm again ‘cause that doesn’t feel good,” Elise said.

Doctors say most summertime injuries they see aren’t necessarily from the monkey bars, but oftentimes injuries that could have been prevented if kids had been wearing the proper safety equipment like bike helmets and skateboard pads.

