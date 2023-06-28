GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Feeling comfortable doing everyday things like going to a doctor’s appointment is something many of us take for granted. That’s why Dr. Sarah Swarts with Aurora BayCare Medical Center says gender affirming healthcare is something that needs to happen all year long.

“Ask yourself how you would feel if you had to go to work the grocery store, to your kids soccer games and hide who you really are,” Swarts described.

Swarts is an endocrinologist with Aurora BayCare and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Swarts says Pride Month is a time to recognize some of the unique challenges often faced by that community.

“Add on top of that, potentially being shunned by your family, losing jobs not feeling safe in our community, not feeling as if you’ll be treated fairly if you’re applying for an apartment, for a loan, or seeking out healthcare,” Swarts continued.

Swarts says encountering those obstacles as a part of daily life can impact a person’s health.

“That would take a toll on anybody,” she said. “The LGBTQIA community is at higher risk of substance abuse, nicotine use, depression and anxiety, and suicide.”

Because of those unique health challenges, Swarts says it’s even more important for healthcare providers to offer a safe, accepting and accommodating atmosphere for all people. It’s something Aurora BayCare is committed to with inclusion training, sensitivity webinars and more.

“We also have specific teammates who understand the unique health concerns of the LGBTQIA community,” Swarts added. “We have an inclusive patient policy, we have gender neutral restrooms and we have a commitment to closing those health disparities faced by the community.”

Swarts says the issue goes beyond Pride Month and the message should extend beyond any specific community.

“To me, if we step back and take what the core of Pride Month really is, it’s about being comfortable in our own skin, no matter who you are and it’s also about treating everybody with respect,” Swarts said. That’s’ separate than however somebody identifies. It’s for everybody.”

Swarts says honoring Pride Month is a good start toward building a society in which we can all be proud.

“Nobody wants to be treated with disrespect, nobody wants to feel unwelcome,” Swarts pointed out. “If we could just treat everybody else the way we want to be treated, honestly, I think we would all be happier people.”

Sponsoring the Milwaukee Brewers Pride Night earlier in June is one example of many ways Aurora BayCare demonstrates their commitment to inclusion and respect in healthcare.

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com, email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com or call: 866-938-0035.