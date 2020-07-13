HealthWatch: Coronavirus Myths – Fact Vs. Fiction

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The coronavirus has infected millions of people globally and caused hundreds of thousands of deaths. While news sources are reporting on the virus around-the-clock, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. We’re here to tell you what’s true and what’s not.

News about the coronavirus is everywhere! But there are also a lot of myths circulating. The first: children can’t get the virus. Studies show kids are just as likely to contract COVID-19, but their symptoms are usually less severe. Another myth: face masks will safeguard you. Only surgical-grade masks fully protect. But if you have the infection, wearing a cloth mask may slow the spread to others. Another popular belief: the virus will die when temperatures warm up. Researchers still don’t know if this is the case.

“We have no history with it. We don’t know for sure if the warm weather is going to impact it or not,” said Raymond Pontzer, MD, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC.

Also, some people think the virus was originated in a lab in China. Despite the internet rumors, there is no evidence to show this is true. There are plenty of misconceptions about testing: you may have heard that the swab is better than the saliva test, but so far, the saliva tests have produced less false-positive results. Finally, our last myth: hand sanitizers won’t protect you against COVID. A recent study found alcohol-based sanitizers are effective at killing the novel coronavirus.

Another popular myth: applying alcohol or chlorine to your skin can destroy the virus. The truth: these chemicals cannot kill viruses in your body. In fact, they can cause serious harm, especially if they enter the eyes or mouth.

