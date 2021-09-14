HealthWatch: Cosmetic Concerns- Toxic Teflon in Your Makeup?

ORLANOD, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)- The global cosmetic industry is currently worth over 530 billion dollars and online sales for the last year recorded a 23-point-six growth margin. But what are consumers really paying for when it comes to their makeup? Could the products we’re putting on our face be toxic?

Blush, lip gloss, eye shadow, mascara … do you know what your makeup is made out of?

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame say more than half the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of toxic chemicals linked to serious health conditions … even cancer. Scientists tested more than 200 popular cosmetics and found 52 percent has high levels of fluorine, an indicator PFA’s or “forever chemicals” were used to make the product. PFA’s, commonly known as Teflon, are used in nonstick frying pans, stain resistant rugs and firefighting foam. One simple way to find out if you makeup is toxic … look for these four ingredients on the label. If you have makeup products with PFA’s the best thing to do is throw them away.

If you have a cosmetic complaint or fear you’ve had a reaction to PFA’s, you can find more information at https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics.

