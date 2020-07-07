HealthWatch: COVID Hitting Black Americans hard

Health Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 112,000 Americans. Since the pandemic began, public health experts say Black Americans nationwide have died at an alarming rate— two and a half times that of whites and Asians. More on the disparities, and what some experts say needs to happen to protect those who are most vulnerable.

As the number of COVID patients continues to tick upwards, experts say it’s clear— the virus is taking a toll on Black Americans.

Adam Milam, MD, PhD, of Cedars-Sinai told Ivanhoe, “We’ve been putting band aids on a lot of these issues, but not addressing the core issues.”

Dr. Milam detailed COVID disparities in a newly published article in the journal, Health Equity. For example, Dr. Milam says in Michigan alone, African Americans are 14 percent of the population, but account for more than forty percent of deaths. One reason for the disparity— Black Americans have a higher incidence of other health conditions.

“African Americans have a higher prevalence of diabetes, higher prevalence of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease— all of those are risk factors for COVID-19,” Dr. Milam elaborated.

Researchers say that’s just a part of a much broader picture.

Noble Maseru, PhD, of the Center for Health Equity at Pitt Public Health expressed, “Racism is not on the death certificate.”

But Maseru says pre-existing social conditions do contribute to COVID. Limited access to health care and affordable housing, undernutrition, low wages and economic insecurity. Many employees in service industries could not afford to stay home during the pandemic.

“They’re going out as part of that essential work force, and so they’re additionally exposing themselves, and they’re already vulnerable,” Maseru explained.

In the short-term Maseru advocates more testing and contact tracing in underserved communities. Long-term? Experts say adopting a federal living wage will help families close the health gaps.

Dr. Milam stated, “Now is the opportunity to address some of these issues that have been lingering for three to four decades.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
HealthWatch Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"