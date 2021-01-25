HealthWatch: COVID Vaccine Myths – What’s the Truth?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — At this point in the pandemic, there have been over twelve million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. And now with Pfizer and BioNtech as well as Moderna concluding phase three trials of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates, you may be asking yourself should I get vaccinated? There are some insights on what you should know about these potential vaccines.

At least one in three of Americans say they will not get a COVID vaccine if and when it becomes available.

One myth floating around is a vaccine will make you test positive. A COVID-19 vaccine will not make you test positive for a current COVID infection on a viral test. However, you could test positive on some antibody tests if you develop an immune response. Myth number two: I don’t need a vaccine if I’ve already had the virus. If you’ve already been sick, you can still benefit from a vaccine. This protects you both from getting sick again or becoming a carrier. And the last myth: herd immunity, or the idea of letting the virus infect as many people as it can until it runs out of people to infect, is better than vaccination. An institute at the University of Washington says for herd immunity to be effective at least 13 million people will have to die globally of COVID-19 and one million in the U.S.

“So that’s important that people still be mindful of getting their vaccines,” stated Ketan Pandya, MD, FACEP, Emergency Department Medical Director, TEAMHealth.

Even as vaccines start rolling out, for now the best protection is still …

“Being a good citizen, wearing your mask, socially distancing yourself if you’re feeling sick or just avoiding large crowds, frequent hand-washing, all those things will continue to be important,” continued Dr. Pandya.

One of the most common myths is vaccines give you the virus. While vaccines do protect you, they do not infect you. The CDC says vaccines typically contain only a single protein of an inactivated or dead virus.