HealthWatch: Cultivating Creativity During Safer at Home

May is national mental health month. With ‘safer at home’ measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic Aurora BayCare Medical Center wants to help people focus on their wellness.

To help people get through this challenging time– we have been focusing on six aspects of wellness… Physical, emotional, intellectual, social, environmental and spiritual health.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center is encouraging people to achieve their healthiest life possible.

Since the covid-19 pandemic began we have had many changes to our normal routines, adding strain on our mental and physical health. Getting creative however, can boost your health.

“Do you remember how you felt the first time you learned how to ride your bike? Play an instrument? Fly fish? That sense of achievement or accomplishment is exhilarating! New experiences form new connections in your brain and it’s one way to keep you “young” and

healthy,” said Regan Dahnert, personal trainer, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Regan Dahnert, a personal trainer at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, says research clearly shows having a hobby helps protect your brain as you age.

“Many studies found that adults who engaged in activities like arts and crafts, book clubs and travel were half as likely to develop mild cognitive impairment in their 80s as those who did not pursue brain-boosting hobbies,” said Dahnert

Even if age is on your side, Dahnert says the process of learning something new is a brain boost at any age.

“The odds are that there will be a learning curve to his and you’ll have to be patient to build that new skill so you’re also challenging your brain to think differently,” explained Dahnert.

If you already have a hobby you enjoy, change things up a bit, think about how you can repurpose it.

“Reinvent an old hobby so if you’re already sewing or quilting, perhaps you can try sewing a mask now,” said Dahnert.

The key Dahnert says is to keep your mind nimble and active, even if your space is limited right now.

“A lot of people are not working and they’re at home so this will give them something to build confidence back up and build up their self-esteem and also give them a purpose,” said Dahnert.

Don’t feel guilty about slowing down, try something new and use the extra time you may have now, to rejuvenate your mind and soul.

“I’ve started to do some bird watching which is something I never thought I would do, before but I am finding it very relaxing. And I really enjoy it,” said Dahnert

Though many of us are used to racing through our days from work to errands to activities, taking the time to be still has benefits for your brain and overall health, “Idleness is not laziness, it’s part of the creative process.” said Dahnert.

If your new hobby involves physical activity, always remember when beginning any exercise routine to first consult with your doctor in case you have high-risk or underlying health conditions.

For more information and updates about covid-19, visit Aurora BayCare’s Resource Center online at aurorabaycare.Com.