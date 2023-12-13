GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You don’t hear about this too often: being back out on the golf course five days after you’ve had a heart procedure. That’s where Green Bay‘s Jim Valentine says he was, though, thanks to a cutting-edge procedure and a cardiac specialist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“I was golfing five days after it happened, so it was great,” Valentine said.

Whether it’s hitting the links or the lake, Valentine’s is happiest in the outdoors.

“We like doing everything outside,” said Valentine. “I like the outdoors, fishing, hunting, ATVing, golfing.”

With his active lifestyle, Valentine was shocked recently to learn he had atrial fibrillation or a-fib, a condition where the two chambers of the heart are beating out of sync.

“The top chamber is beating significantly faster than the bottom chamber,” explained Dr. Christopher Selke. “That results in the propensity for blood clot formation. So that’s where the risk of stroke comes from.”

Selke is the medical director of structural heart for Aurora BayCare Medical Center. Selke says patients with a-fib are often put on blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke. In Valentine’s case, however, that wasn’t an option.

“I have a blood disorder which affects the clotting factor,” Valentine explained. “So, blood thinners aren’t much of an option for me.”

Selke explains why Valentine’s blood disorder, called Von Willebrand’s disease, put him at additional risk.

“In Jim’s case, he’s at risk of stroke with atrial fibrillation, but he’s also at risk for bleeding because of his hereditary clotting disorder. So, it’s a unique scenario,” Selke said.

A unique scenario with a unique solution.

“We go up through a vein with a collapsable push cable,” Selke explained. “As we push on the cable the first component is the disk that’s opposing into the left atrial appendage. Then, the second portion comes out, which is the tightening disk. So, the two-disk device is creating essentially a sandwich closure of the left atrial appendage and sealing the appendage.”

Selke is describing the left atrial occlusion procedure he performed on Valentine after consulting with a multi-disciplinary team of colleagues.

“We call those heart team meetings where we’re talking about patients and making the best decision for the individual patient,” said Selke.

The minimally invasive procedure effectively blocks the pathway that could allow a blood clot to cause a stroke. There are two versions of these state-of-the-art devices, brand-named the Watchman and the Amulet. Valentine’s implant is an Amulet.

“We are the only hospital in northeast Wisconsin allowing both different devices,” Selke shared. “So, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. We’re really tailoring it to the needs of the individual patient.”

Selke says within a month and a half, a layer of skin grows over the device, becoming part of the patient’s body. For Valentine, that means more time to get back to his active life.

“I want to travel now since I’m retired,” said Valentine. “So that’s big on the bucket list, seeing some of the world.”

Thanks to his implant, Valentine can now do that traveling worry-free.

