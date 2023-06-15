ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A fungus is spreading across the country causing a debilitating and deadly lung infection called histoplasmosis. Once thought to only impact areas around the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys. Now, new research shows that it’s popping up in every single state. The worst part, it could go misdiagnosed for years.

John Meyer says, “It was everything. It was more than I thought it was gonna be.”

For 25 years John Meyer lived and breathed fire fighting. Until something he breathed in while on the job almost destroyed him.

John says, “I was at a fire and I was inside and I was pulling ceilings down.”

Local doctors said it was his gall bladder. Then he was told – lung cancer.

Mary Meyer says, “You always described it as like your body felt like it was crushed.”

Finally, a team at Washington University School of Medicine diagnosed John with histoplasmosis. A fungal infection caused by breathing in spores from fungi – often caused by bat guano.

Andrej Spec, MD, Specialist in Fungal Infections at Washington University School of Medicine says, “It’s one of the most understudied diseases in infections.”

Researchers found that the fungus histoplasma has expanded from here – to here! Outdated maps, lead to outdated information. Up to 90 percent of people are first misdiagnosed.

“I’ve seen patients misdiagnosed with really everything from rheumatoid arthritis to lupus.” Says Doctor Spec.

John was treated with antifungal medicine and an oral medication called itraconazole. Six years later – john still says he’s only back to 50 percent of what he was.

But for Mary—just having John here—is enough.

Mary says, “I am so happy and blessed that he’s still here, because at times we didn’t think he would make it.”

Sudden weight loss is a key sign of histoplasma — as well as low blood counts in white and red cells and in the platelets. Also, patients can experience pericarditis, where their heart has trouble beating.

