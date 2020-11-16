HealthWatch: Diabetes Awareness Month – Early Warning Signs

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes. But many of them aren’t aware that they even have the disease. Here are some symptoms you shouldn’t ignore.

It’s often dubbed the silent killer. Each year, more than seven million Americans with diabetes go undiagnosed. Recognizing the early warning signs may save your life! Frequent urination might mean your kidneys are trying to get rid of excess sugar in the blood. This can lead to extreme thirst. You may also have a dry mouth or itchy skin. Unexpected weight loss and increased hunger are potential symptoms. Yeast infections are common in both men and women with diabetes. Also, feeling drowsy or nauseous, having fruity breath, or noticing vision changes can be symptoms.

Prompt treatment along with healthy habits can help you manage blood sugar levels. “If we can preserve some of their own natural beta cell functions, it just diminishes some of the impact of the disease on them,” said Michael Haller, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Florida. A recent study found patients who had better blood sugar control during the first year after they were diagnosed had a lower risk for future problems, such as kidney disease, stroke, heart failure, eye disease, and poor circulation.

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 is when your body doesn’t make any insulin. Type 2 is when your body doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t use it effectively. And more recently, researchers described a third type called type 3C. This kind happens when a healthy pancreas is damaged by problems, such as a disease, trauma, or tumor.