HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Last year, the number of living kidney donors was roughly four times less than that of deceased donors – they may hesitate because of fear or post-op health concerns. But a new organization, called “Dove,” is recruiting more living donors for U.S. veterans who need kidney transplants.

David Hardaway was having coffee with a friend when luck sat down right next to him – while David, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, was sharing his urgent need for a kidney, his friend told him about a donor program exclusively for veterans.

Jenny Pan, MD, at the Houston V.A. Living Donor Kidney Transplant Program, explains, “Through the ‘Dove’ program, we are able to bring in these donors and evaluate them to see if they are a candidate for kidney donation.”

“Dove” pairs veterans with living kidney donors and David is the first recipient in the Houston V.A. program. His new kidney was donated by Amanda Houlton, whose brother was a vet who died from renal disease.

“She felt like it was her calling to still donate to someone — another veteran in need,” Dr. Pan says.

For David, it came just in time.

“Getting a kidney, for me, changed that period to a coma, to my wife of 38 years. I have two daughters, one son, one daughter that is disabled, and they were impacted because they’re happy to have me around for a few more years,” he expresses.

Living donors are preferred over deceased donors because it reduces the recipient’s time on the waiting list, the new kidney usually functions immediately and, on average, will last 15 to 20 years.

Dr. Pan adds, “It’s been a blessing for our veterans who’ve done so much for their communities, and live a fuller and longer life.”

Dr. Pan says you may donate a kidney as early as 18 years old, but most centers require a donor to be at least 21. Optimal health is essential, so you may not be obese, have uncontrolled diabetes or high blood pressure, and must not smoke. See dovetransplant.org for more.

