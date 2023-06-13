ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the CDC, the average life expectancy in the US has dropped for a second year in a row from 77 years to 76. While COVID was a main factor for the drop in life expectancy, chronic health issues like heart disease also played a part. Now new research shows you may be able to reduce your risk for early death by as much as 20 percent.

Heart disease, cancer, dementia. These are all leading causes of death in the US.

Richard Seidman, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at L.A. Care Health Plan says “There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes.”

In a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found people can reduce their risk for early death by nearly 20 percent by following diets focused on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes. Researchers followed 119 thousand men and women over 36 years. Those who improved their diet over time were associated with lowering their risk of dying from neurodegenerative diseases like dementia by seven percent, heart disease by up to 13 percent, and cancer by as much an 18 percent. So, what foods should you focus on for a longer life?

Doctor Seidman says, “There’s so much evidence that the more we eat that’s plant-based, that’s not processed, so fresh from garden to kitchen is the direction to lean in.”

So, eat more whole foods like fruits, veggies, and grains. And cook more yourself for a longer and healthier life.

By cooking more at home, you can control the ingredients in your food and reduce your risk for heart disease and early death. Seventy percent of the sodium that Americans eat come from overly processed foods or meals that are eaten out. A diet high in sodium is linked to high blood pressure and poor heart health.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

