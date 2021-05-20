HealthWatch: ExACT Immunoplasty Gets Rid of Allergies for Good!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— More than 50 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies and people spend more than 18 billion dollars each year for treatment. Now, a treatment that is providing patients quicker relief.

With spring in full swing, some may feel their allergies are too.

“Just being outdoors. I got a lot of itchy eyes, sneezing, congestion, nasal drainage,” shared Jennifer Basyooni.

Over-the-counter medications can help.

“I’m on Claritin or Zyrtec, you know, I take that daily,” Basyooni explained.

But long-term use can have some serious consequences.

“You can end up having things like drugged driving, it can affect learning abilities in children, and even long-term antihistamine use has been connected with risk factors for dementia,” warned Suresh Raja, MD, an otolaryngologist & sinus surgeon at Aspire Allergy & Sinus.

Now, a first-of-its-kind treatment is getting rid of allergies in a matter of two months. Unlike allergy drops or shots, which slowly introduces allergens through the skin or mouth over several months or even years, the expedited allergy control therapy, or ExACT Immunoplasty, gives patients three injections over a span of 60 days.

“We inject what you’re allergic to directly into your lymph nodes to allow your immune system to be reprogrammed and build up blocking antibodies,” illustrated Dr. Raja.

In a trial for ExACT Immunoplasty, the long-term success rate was 87 percent.

“What they get out of it has been really quite life-changing for many, many patients,” shared Dr. Raja.

Allowing patients to breathe freely.

Patients 12 years and older can receive ExACT Immunoplasty. While allergy shots are typical covered by insurance, ExACT Immunoplasty is not. The average cost for the therapy is $2,500 and doctors say the effects are lifelong.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive Producer; Milvionne Cherry, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

To receive a free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources:

https://www.aafa.org/allergy-facts/#:~:text=How%20Many%20People%20Do%20Allergies,types%20of%20allergies%20each%20year.&text=Allergies%20are%20the%206th%20leading%20cause%20of%20chronic%20illness%20in%20the%20U.S

https://www.aspireallergy.com/exact