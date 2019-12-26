HealthWatch: . Feeling Good Fighting Cancer

MIAMI, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Going through cancer treatment not only affects a person emotionally but it can also take a toll on their physical appearance. Chemotherapy can cause hair loss and make skin dry and sallow. See how a program is focusing on making male and female patients feel better in their fight against cancer!



Soon after Sara Balaker gave birth to her baby Josie, she received a dreaded diagnosis.



“I was diagnosed December of 2015 with stage 4 cancer,” stated Sara.

The breast cancer had spread, and weeks of chemotherapy and radiation really took a toll on her mentally and physically.



Sara continued, “When you look in the mirror, it’s like whoa, where is that young person that I used to see?”



“Physically, emotionally, financially, socially, cancer gets involved with everything in your life,” explained Darci McNally, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



That’s what inspired Darci to create the Be-U-tiful program to enhance patient’s appearance during treatment.



“Sometimes when you’re looking good you feel better and that’s ok,” Darci said.



Julie Jukich, Licensed Cosmetologist, Be-U-tiful Program, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, who works with cancer patients, uses a special technique for brows.



“Now you have three points to build your brow,” Julie shared.

Male patients also want to look and feel good.



Stoyan Dulgeroff says chemo did a number on his skin.

“You could touch my skin and it turns white because it’s so dry,” Stoyan shared.



Debi used Vitamin E for cracked lips and filled in sparse lashes with a pencil.



Sara exclaimed, “It’s almost like transformation right before your eyes!”

Both patients love their new look and so do we!

Both Debi and Julie recommend natural or organic products with soothing ingredients like aloe and try to stay away from products containing parabens.



Contributors to this news report include: Janna Ross, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; and Judy Reich, Videographer.

FEELING GOOD FIGHTING CANCER

REPORT #2702

BACKGROUND: Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people died from the disease. The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer. Fifty-seven percent of new cancer cases occur in less developed regions of the world that include Central America and parts of Africa and Asia, while 65 percent of cancer deaths also occur in these regions. Approximately 38.4 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes, and cancer mortality is higher among men than women. The number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030.

(Source: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/understanding/statistics)

YOUR BODY AFTER TREATMENT: What you experience after treatment may be related to the type of cancer and the treatment you received. Some cancer survivors report that they still feel tired or worn out after treatment is over. In fact, fatigue is one of the most common complaints during the first year after treatment. You may have pain after treatment. Some types of pain experienced include skin sensitivity where you received radiation. This type of pain is quite common and can last for many months. Pain or numbness in the hands and feet due to injured nerves is common. Chemotherapy or surgery can damage nerves, which can cause severe pain. Lymphedema is a swelling of a part of the body, usually an arm or leg, that is caused by the buildup of lymph fluid caused by cancer or cancer treatment. Some types happen right after surgery, are mild, and don’t last long. Other types can occur months or years after cancer treatment and can be quite painful. Research shows that some survivors who have had certain kinds of chemotherapy or who have taken certain medicines have problems with weight gain, and the added pounds stay on even when treatment ends. Others have the opposite problem: they have no desire to eat, and they lose weight.

(Source: https://www.dana-farber.org/for-patients-and-families/for-survivors/caring-for-yourself-after-cancer/your-body-after-treatment/)

ADDRESSING EMOTIONAL HEALTH: Research indicates that one in five people with cancer have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or some of the condition’s symptoms several months after diagnosis. Additionally, studies show that close family members of the person with cancer can also develop PTSD. “Mental well-being is an important predictor of recovery,” says Jaroslava Salman, MD, F.A.C.L.P., assistant professor of psychiatry in the Department of Supportive Care Medicine at City of Hope. “Anxiety and depression impact your ability to take care of yourself, to adhere to treatments and to have a good quality of life. That’s why we recognize the importance of whole-patient care that includes addressing the psychological and social impact of cancer,” continues Salman. It’s important to pay attention to your emotional health and get the care you need. If you’re feeling anxious, depressed or any of the cluster of symptoms that make up PTSD, ask to be referred to a therapist.

(Source: https://www.cityofhope.org/breakthroughs/could-you-have-cancer-related-ptsd)

? For More Information, Contact:

Darci McNally, Lynn Cancer Institute

DMcnally@brrh.com / (561) 955-4501

Free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe. To sign up: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk