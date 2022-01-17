HealthWatch: First in the World Human Trachea Transplant

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— It’s a medical milestone that has the potential to save thousands of people with birth defects, cancer, or injury to their windpipes from COVID-19 intubation. A team of surgeons in New York successfully transplanted a human trachea into a critically ill patient. One year later, that patient is surviving and thriving and now wants others with badly damaged windpipes to know they may have a life-saving option.

Fifty-seven-year-old Sonia Sein takes nothing for granted, including daily walks through her neighborhood with her niece, Monique. Sein had a severe asthma attack in 2014 and had to have several emergency intubations to save her life.

“They kept removing it to see if I could breathe on my own and them doing that, they damaged the trach,” explained Sein.

Sein had to breathe through a surgical hole in her neck and still has the opening there.

“I have a plug that I have to push in. It holds the air so I can talk,” Sein continued.

For years, Sein was in constant danger of having her trachea collapse and then suffocating.

“The trachea is a little bit like the Rodney Dangerfield of organs. It never gets much respect. It looks like a tube, but it’s actually a very complex organ system,” stated Eric Genden, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Genden says the difficulty with human transplantation is re-establishing blood flow.

“We’re using a high-powered microscope, hooking up these little blood vessels, using a suture that’s thinner than a human hair. It’s actually difficult to see without a microscope,” said Dr. Genden.

Sein knew there were serious risks involved with transplantation, but she also knew she was running out of time.

“I didn’t know what would happen. I told him all I want is five minutes to be able to take that air in normally,” shared Sein.

Last January, in an 18-hour long surgery, doctors removed Sein’s damaged trachea, and replaced it with a donor organ and blood vessels. Sein is still recovering but can play with her grandkids and stroll with her niece. She wants her survival story to inspire others.

“I want people to see that just because there’s a setback in your life, doesn’t stop. You can still get up and do whatever you want, but you’ll get there,” smiled Sein.

Sonia Sein also wants to continue to get stronger so she can return to her job as a social worker. Sein has had no complications or signs of organ rejection, and doctors continue to monitor her closely. Doctors hope in the future to be able to close the hole in her neck, which would allow her to do one activity she says she’s missed over the past seven years. She really wants to go to the beach to go swimming.