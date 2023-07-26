GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We first met Ashwaubenon’s Michelle Hansen about a year and a half ago after a heart attack at only age 40 was the wake-up call she says she needed to make some sweeping lifestyle changes.

We checked back in with Hansen recently to see how things are going with her new lifestyle. She had quite a surprise for us.

“I have a wedding coming up,” Hansen revealed. “That’s about a week away.”

In just a few days, Hansen will walk down the aisle ready to begin a whole new life. It’s a life she doesn’t take for granted.

“I feel like when you’re given a second chance at life, you have to just roll with it,” Hansen said.

Hansen was only 40 years old when she suffered a heart attack two and a half years ago, an age many consider too young to have such a major health scare. However, Dr. Scott Weslow with Aurora BayCare Medical Center says at any age, patients need to be aware of the top risk factors when it comes to heart health.

“Family history, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking, those are the big five,” Weslow said.

Weslow is the cardiologist who was on-call when Hansen arrived in the emergency room.

“You could see right away on the EKG (electrocardiogram) that she had a one hundred percent blocked artery,” Weslow recalled. “It was in the most important of the three main heart arteries.”

Weslow says Hansen is right to take the kind of heart attack she had as a wake-up call.

“This was a large heart attack,” Weslow explained. “Some people don’t even make it to the hospital with this one.”

Not only did Hansen make it, she’s making the most of it, with lifestyle changes that started the minute she woke up in the ICU.

“I asked them to hand me my purse,” Hansen recalled. “I had my cigarettes and lighter in there. I handed them to the nurse and said, ‘I’m done smoking,’ and that was it.”

She hasn’t lit up since.

Hansen said she also replaced her fast-food habit with healthy alternatives, describing the ingredients of one of her favorite summer salads she “borrowed” from the chef at Stadium View bar and Grill.

She also started exercising, much to the delight of her dog, Oliver, who she takes on long walks each morning.

The changes have resulted in a 75-pound weight loss and a whole new outlook on life.

“The end goal was not to be skinny; it was to be healthy,” Hansen said. “I’m healthy now.”

A life she can’t wait to begin as a new bride.

“I tell everyone now he’s got less than a week to run!,” she laughed, but more seriously said, “I love my family, I love my friends and I just want to be here for tomorrow. That’s all I’m looking forward to.”

Hansen has a great story to tell, but it wouldn’t be complete without her candid admission that these changes were not easy. Like all of us, she has good days and bad and she slips up on occation. The important thing, she says, is to not give up. Get back on track, be forgiving with yourself and keep going.

To take a heart risk assessment yourself, visit: aurorabaycare.com/assessments to take an online Heart Health quiz.