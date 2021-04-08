HealthWatch: Foods to Prevent COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said it will be most likely by the end of summer when the majority of American adults will be vaccinated. So, what can you do to protect yourself in the meantime? Ivanhoe has some foods that may help.

Over the years, green tea has been shown to improve blood flow, lower cholesterol, and prevent a variety of heart-related problems. But did you know most recently it has been shown to possibly help ward off COVID-19? Researchers at North Carolina University have found that green tea contains flavonoids, which have antiviral capabilities. Antivirals work by attaching to an enzyme in the virus and inhibiting the virus from replicating.

“It stops the application process so the virus cannot produce new genomes that then can be packaged into new viral particles,” explained Richard Plemper, PhD, a professor at Georgia State University.

In the study, the chemical compounds in green tea have been found to weaken the spike proteins that give COVID its power to infect and spread. Dark chocolate and grapes were found to do the same thing. But scientists and doctors are urging the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 is by getting the vaccine as soon as you are able to.

“When they vaccinate, it’s not just about them, but it’s also about the people very close to them,” shared Sunjoo Ahn, PhD, an associate professor of advertising at University of Georgia.

The researchers from the North Carolina University study say drinking milk while having green tea, grapes, or dark chocolate can cause the loss of the compounds with antiviral capabilities or lessen the effects of those compounds.