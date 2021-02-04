HealthWatch: Freezing: Better Than Meds For AF?

Health Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire)— At least 2.7 million Americans are living with atrial fibrillation, or AF. It’s an irregular heartbeat or a “quivering” heart that left untreated, could lead to blood clots, stroke, or heart failure. Medication is the gold standard treatment, but a new study may lead to a change for doctors and patients.

Racing heart? Or a “fluttering” in your chest? They could be symptoms of AFib or AF, a condition where the heart is out of rhythm.

“The sooner we intervene and treat atrial fibrillation, the better, because if atrial fibrillation is allowed to continue, then those changes in the left atrium progress,” explained Oussama Wazni, MD, section head of electrophysiology and pacing at Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic studied 200 patients with intermittent episodes of atrial fibrillation in the STOP AF FIRST trial. About half were treated with antiarrhythmic drugs, which is the standard treatment. The other participants had cryoballoon ablation; doctors inserted a balloon with liquid nitrogen to freeze the heart tissue causing the irregular heartbeat. At one year, 75 percent of the ablation patients were free from AF, compared to 45 percent of the patients on medication. Dr. Wazni says the results could eventually lead to a change in treatment.

“Maybe it’s time to circumvent needing to take an antiarrhythmic drug with all the side effects and ineffectiveness, and just proceed with an ablation,” said Dr. Wazni.

Researchers also studied the safety of cryoballoon catheter ablation as a first line treatment as part of the trial. Two safety events were observed in the catheter ablation arm, including a heart attack that doctors could not directly attribute to the ablation procedure. He says overall, the study showed the catheter procedure to be safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
HealthWatch Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers fall teammate Will Johnson