ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — There seems to be a day for just about everything and that includes nuts! That’s right, October 22nd is National Nut Day. The American Heart Association recommends eating four handfuls, or one and a half ounces, of unsalted nuts per week. In fact, the FDA says eating that amount every day may reduce the risk of heart disease. But are some nuts better than others?

But which nut is actually the healthiest?

A study out of the Mayo Clinic says one ounce of almonds is packed with fifteen grams of healthy fat as well as six grams of carbs and they’re loaded with vitamin e, which fights inflammation and helps with vision and cognitive decline.

A one ounce serving of cashews has twelve grams of healthy fat, and five grams of protein. Cashews are great for bone health and has large amounts of vitamin k, magnesium. But if you’re looking to go low carb, cashews may not be the best option.

And what about peanuts? A one ounce serving of peanuts is filled with seven grams of protein, is low in carbs and has thirteen and a half grams of healthy fats. Peanuts are not only a great source of protein, they are also high in folate which helps fetal development and peanuts are also a great source for heart health.

As for the worst nuts … an ounce for ounce, macadamia nuts and pecans have the most calories – 200 each – along with the lowest amounts of protein and the highest amounts of fats.

Helping you choose just the right nut.

Go ahead and have some walnuts too. Research has suggested that walnuts may help heart arrhythmias, and a Spanish study suggested that walnuts were as effective as olive oil at reducing inflammation and oxidation in the arteries after eating a fatty meal.

