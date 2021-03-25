HealthWatch: Habits That Could Make You Sick

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We’ve all heard that eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep are important for good health, but other lifestyle behaviors can affect your well-being too!

One common culprit, artificial sweeteners. They have zero calories, but they can also destroy and alter gut bacteria. The way you sleep may also affect your health. Sleeping on your side in the fetal position might be comfortable, but it can lead to back pain and problems with your lungs. According to The National Sleep Foundation, the best position is on your back. Prolonged sitting, even if you exercise daily, can affect your health. Try setting a timer to remind you to get up and walk around as much as possible and get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. Also, avoid Teflon pans, they contain a chemical that’s been linked to thyroid conditions, kidney problems, testicular cancer, and low birth weight. Deodorant that contains aluminum might also increase your risk for breast cancer.

Not drinking enough water is another mistake many people make. Dehydration can lead to high blood pressure and kidney stones. The Institute of Medicine of The National Academies of Sciences recommends 11 to 16 cups of water per day.