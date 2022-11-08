ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Healthy eating isn’t always easy. When it comes to healthy foods, you think you know, but new research shows you might have no idea. For instance, what’s a healthier choice? Chocolate ice cream or a granola bar?

A team of researchers from Tufts University spent three years studying more than eight-thousand foods to score them according to 54 attributes, including ingredients, additives, and protein. According to their high-tech rating scale, ice cream scores 35 points, while granola bars are just 15 points. When it came to rice versus French fries,fries scored eight-times more points than white rice. Some other surprising winners were couscous compared to bacon, pancakes from a fast-food restaurant versus a cheese and ham omelet, and a bowl of cheerios ranked higher than multi-seed bread by 49 points. The most surprising comparison was a thick crust pizza with extra meat scoring higher than an omelet, cereal, and white rice.

Unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods like veggies, fruits, and nuts received some of the highest scores and sweet desserts and fizzy drinks scored the lowest.

A surprising swap for the coffee lovers, the food compass gave a skim milk cappuccino 73 points, while an espresso earned just 55 points.

Sources:

https://now.tufts.edu/2021/10/14/ranking-healthfulness-foods-first-worst

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11113051/Food-study-turns-understanding-snacking-head-Claims-ice-cream-better-granola.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11113051/Food-study-turns-understanding-snacking-head-Claims-ice-cream-better-granola.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11113051/Food-study-turns-understanding-snacking-head-Claims-ice-cream-better-granola.html