HealthWatch: Healthy Heart Yoga Class

Atrial fibrillation or AFIB occurs when the heart’s upper chambers beat rapidly and out of sync with the heart’s lower chambers.

The condition can cause symptoms such as fatigue and palpitations and could eventually lead to heart failure and/or stroke.

Medical intervention plus leading a healthy lifestyle can help manage risk factors.

Heart Healthy Yoga Class at Aurora BayCare Medical Center is designed with AFIB and other heart patients in mind.

Connie Lenz goes to Heart Healthy Yoga Class at Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center two times a week.

“I believe I would not be as healthy as I am today without taking this Heart Healthy Yoga class, it definitely relieves stress,” said Connie Lenz, patient, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Connie is working to stay healthy. Five years ago she was going to a Packers’ pre-season game when, “Could barely make it up the atrium steps once we got into Lambeau and my heart was racing didn’t know what was going on.”

Connie was taken to Aurora BayCare’s Emergency Department, “I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation,” said Connie.

Connie knew she had to get heart healthy so she changed to decaf coffee and, “I really tried to walk more.”

But the changes weren’t getting Connie the results she wanted and she had a couple more episodes of AFIB.

“You get a weird feeling, your heart starts racing,” explained Connie.

Ten months ago Connie joined the Heart Healthy Yoga class.

“I felt being active helps you have a healthy heart,” explained Connie “Relieving the stress and that’s definitely important with your heart keeping your heart healthy.”

The low flow class is designed for people with AFIB and other heart issues but also for those who want to lower their cholesterol, reduce anxiety and stress.

“It’s a nice gentle paced. It’s very much going at um at your own pace and your own abilities but it’s got a very big focus on finding your breath moving with your breath,” explained Linda Webster. personal training specialist, 500 hour registered yoga teacher, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Which personal training specialist Linda Webster says can help your heart.

“Those elements of the class help slow your heart rate down, help lower your blood pressure,” explained Linda.

Linda says some studies show yoga is good for AFIB patients.

“Patients with AFIB can see reduced episodes in as little as 30 minutes a week of practicing yoga.” said Linda.

Since going to the class Connie has noticed a difference.

“I haven’t had any episodes since I started the yoga class. I feel definitely staying stronger it helps my joints it helps my muscles,” said Connie.

Connie plans to keep up with her heart healthy yoga– she’s got a lot of life to live ahead of her.

“Because we want to travel more and just stay fit and active for my 8 grand kids,” said Connie.

The Heart Healthy Yoga classes are at Aurora BayCare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am until 11 am.

They are open to the public but a physician referral and consultation are required

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.