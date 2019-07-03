HealthWatch: Heat Exhaustion & Working Out

As the summer heat settles in, the chances for athletes to develop heat exhaustion during workouts in the sun goes up.

Aurora BayCare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center has some tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

Catie Schmitt is a marathon runner and a member of the Green Bay Glory Soccer Team- so she works out – a lot, “Between all the workouts probably 4 -5 days a week,” said Catie Schmitt, athlete.

Catie’s had heat exhaustion- twice, “My muscles were cramping I just felt more fatigued than normal,” said Catie.

Catie knows what to do when that happens, “Just a lot of drinking water and pouring water on my head to try to cool my body down,” said Catie.

She learned some of those tips from her personal trainer Amanda Riesenberg at Aurora Baycare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center. Amanda takes heat exhaustion during summer workouts seriously, “Heat exhaustion happens when the core body temperature gets too high and that’s basically due to when the temperatures outside get really really hot your body can’t cool itself down,” explained Amanda Riesenberg, personal trainer, Aurora Baycare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.

There are signs to look for, “Dizziness, fatigue sweating profusely, you can also get really, really hot and sweat a lot that’s not a good sign and not feeling good, you’re feeling nauseated like you want to throw up,” explained Amanda.

If you have any of those symptoms you need to cool down, “You want to head inside to like a cool place if possible and cool down, you put like a cold towel on you, you get in air conditioning,” explained Amanda.

But Amanda says if symptoms are bad or persist seek medical help, “It can be very dangerous because it can lead to heat stroke and you don’t want to end up having heat stroke that’s because that can cause fatality your organs can shut down,” explained Amanda.

To make sure you don’t overheat while working out in the heat put long hair in a ponytail or wear a ventilated hat to keep the sun off your face- and lather up, “A great way to prevent it is to wear sunscreen because the sunscreen helps deflect some of the rays on your body also wearing shorts, wearing tank tops, wearing loose fitting clothes,” explained Amanda.

And drink lots of water, “Hydrate before, during and after,” explained Amanda.

Catie says she’s learned a lot from Amanda- and has changed how she works out in the heat, “Definitely given me a lot of tips and tricks about hydration and clothing and apparel and stuff like that,” said Catie.

Amanda says you should also avoid working out during the hottest part of the day– choose mornings or near sunset when it’s cooler.

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.