CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – When Barbara Uhl from Crivitz isn’t repurposing old suitcases …

“This is the fun part, getting all the guts out,” Uhl explained as she cleaned the old padding out of a small suitcase she was transforming into a “tea case” for her daughter.

…she’s trying to keep up with her grandchildren.

“My granddaughter, she’s 3. She’s a pistol,” Uhl chuckled. “She is going constantly.”

But it wasn’t too long ago that Uhl wasn’t able to keep up. In fact, she almost missed out on seeing her grandchildren grow up altogether

“I woke up that morning at about 6 o’clock and my heart was quivering, ” Uhl said.

She didn’t know it at the time, but Uhl’s heart was in AFIB, atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that causes blood to pool in the heart chambers.

“they feel something flopping in their chest or they just feel their heart is skipping beats,” explained Dr. Prabhpreet Singh, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Singh says symptoms of AFIB, like shortness of breath or lack of energy, are often missed because people think those types of things are just signs of getting older.

“Many patients just blame it on getting older and they just dismiss it,” Singh said. “When lo and behold, they have AFIB.”

Uhl admits that even though she has a family history of AFIB, she didn’t take it as seriously as she should have; until it happened again…. and then again.

“I waited too long the first time.” Uhl said. “I kept thinking, ‘It’s gonna quit, it’s gonna quit.’ and it didn’t.”

Singh says while AFIB alone is not life threatening, it can lead to potentially fatal conditions if not caught in time.

“If we can catch something like AFIB before it causes something devastating like a stroke, that’s a battle I’m willing to fight for,” Singh explained.

He says the most common risk factors for AFIB are related to lifestyle.

“Smoking, alcohol use, diabetes, being overweight, family history of AFIB,” Singh explained.

He says patients who are at risk should get annual screenings for AFIB after age 65.

Uhl had cardiac ablation surgery last November and is currently on a heart monitor to keep track of her heart’s rhythm. She also watches what she eats and is now moving right along with her grandchildren.

“She likes to jump off the steps here and play super hero,” Uhl said, describing the games she plays with her granddaughter.

She says she wants others to learn from her experience.

“Anything that’s different from an everyday occurrence is your body’s way of telling you something’s wrong,” Uhl advised. “You need to listen to your body and if you have a family history, you need to listen to it that much more.”

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com, use their LiveWell app or give them a call: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com