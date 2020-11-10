HealthWatch: “Hey Black Child” – Powerful Podcast Gets Kids Talking to Kids

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – One of the most popular podcasts in the United States in the Arts category is not hosted by a singer or an actor, but by a ten-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother. The Cincinnati-based siblings, with guidance from their parents, are talking about topics that clearly resonate right now.

After school and on weekends, you’ll see ten-year-old Avery Ausmer and seven-year-old Jackson outside burning off extra energy. And once a week, you can hear this sister-brother pair. In a home studio built in their basement, they record a powerful podcast. “It’s called ‘Hey Black Child’ and it was all of our idea,” said Avery Ausmer. “I told them to look up a podcast on Black history and we couldn’t find anything. So, it all hit us at the same time. How about we fill that space?” said Nicole Ausmer.

The Ausmer family focuses not only on social issues, but topics that feature Black excellence. “So, adults and kids that listen to the podcast know that Black Americans have contributed to this country from the beginning,” said Nicole.

The kids’ first podcast featured Black poetry. “Hey Black Child. Be what you can be. Learn what you must learn. Do you what you must do. And tomorrow, your nation will be what you want it to be,” said Avery.

In another podcast, Avery and Jackson talk about whether they should be referred to as Black or African American. “I would like to be called Black with a capital B,” said Avery. “So, we don’t make it taboo. We don’t whisper the word Black, or white. We say them because we know that they are an important part of our society,” said Nicole.

Avery and Jackson’s father, Lionell, is an engineer and works behind the scenes as their sound technician. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify. In addition, parents can have access to resource material for each week’s topic on the Ausmer family’s website.