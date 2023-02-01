GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) – To help fill the growing need for healthcare workers, Aurora BayCare Medical Center is giving students a hands-on opportunity to learn about a career in healthcare.

Fifteen-year-old Jordyn Renz has plenty of time to think about career planning.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to go into medicine,” Renz said.

But this East De Pere High School freshman is a kid who likes to know what’s ahead.

“I was also that kid with a plan,” she revealed.

Renz and other area high school students are getting a feel for what working in healthcare might be like at Aurora BayCare’s High School Career Showcase event.

“Hopefully, we can get high school kids interested at an early age and they can follow a career path,” said Beth Kirby, vice president of human resources at Aurora BayCare.

In addition to interactive displays and the opportunity to talk directly to healthcare workers in various fields, students could also get a hands-on feel for the job at Aurora BayCare’s Simulation Center.

“Really trying to give them a real-life look at what they might be doing in different careers on a day-to-day basis,” Kirby said.

The daughter of an Aurora BayCare labor and delivery nursing supervisor, Renz says she liked the opportunity for growth and development she saw with her mother’s job.

It’s a path she’s considering following, with an interest in pediatrics.

“I like how she started as a labor and delivery nurse, but then she went into leadership,” she said.

“You get to work with children, newborns to 18,” Renz explained, “but you can also work with their parents to help them understand what’s happening.”

But as much as she likes to plan, that doesn’t mean Renz’s plans are set in stone.

“I kinda want like both end here ,” she prefaced her career fields of interest, “forensic anthropology or pediatric surgery, like a surgical nurse.”

Which is why the chance to explore many different fields is so important in developing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“There’s a lot of opportunity people don’t realize and it really is a fulfilling career for many people,” said Kirby. She adds that another big benefit to a career in healthcare is that much of your education costs can be covered while you’re earning money on the job.

“It’s an opportunity to start in a job and really have a lot of your education paid for through tuition reimbursement and loan forgiveness as you evolve in your career,” Kirby explained.

The High School Career Showcase is just one of many ways Aurora Baycare is helping fill the growing need for healthcare professionals.

“We partner with local schools,” Kirby elaborated. “We have a Youth Apprenticeship program, Medical Assistant program, a Tuition Fair and a partnership with the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay’s Nursing Education program, for example.”

Kirby also says competitive pay and flexibility with hours throughout your lifetime are also important benefits to a career in healthcare.

While many people think primarily of doctors and nurses, when imagining healthcare workers, the healthcare industry consists of a much wider variety of occupations. Supply chain, radiology, human resources, finance, and IT are just a few.

Head to aurorabaycare.com, keyword “jobs” for more information