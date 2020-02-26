HealthWatch: Implantable Heart Failure Monitor

Congestive heart failure is a condition that results in fluid buildup in the lungs and body. Symptoms can include swelling in the legs and progressive shortness of breath – it can significantly reduce quality of life.

The symptoms can sometimes be hard to get under control but an implantable heart failure monitor is helping one man get his life back.



In early 2019, Jauhn Etlicher was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He was put on water pills and other medicines to control it. But they weren’t working and the excess fluid was making him ill.



“I feel icky, I can’t do anything. I go to the grocery store that wipes me out for the day,” said Jauhn Etlicher, Patient, Aurora BayCare Medical Center “I had no hope.”



So Jauhn went to Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Comprehensive Heart Failure Clinic which takes a team approach for treatment– it includes, doctors, nurse practitioners, heart nurses and more.



“So all of us together is how it works the best,” said Matthew Schmidt, MD, Interventional cardiologist, Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



“They’ve been great they’ve been with me every step of the way,” said Jauhn.



Interventional cardiologist Dr. Matthew Schmidt prescribed the standard treatment for congestive heart failure.



“Treating them with medication, diet advice and monitoring salt in their diet,” said Dr. Schmidt.



Some days Juahn felt better– but his symptoms persisted.



“I’d just feel sick and I couldn’t breathe at night when I laid down in bed I felt like I was drowning,” explained Jauhn.



“He had been hospitalized a number of times for heart failure symptoms,” said Dr. Schmidt.



So Dr. Schmidt’s team suggested CardioMEMS. First a heart failure monitor is implanted into the pulmonary artery to measure his blood pressure around the clock. Dr. Schmidt performed Jauhn’s procedure last October.



“Essentially what it is is its a pressure monitor it sits in one of the lung arteries we put it in through the groin the vein,” explained Dr. Schmidt.

Once a day Jauhn fires up his CardioMEMS pillow at home, lies down and pushes a button.



“So the transmitter is in that pillow that you lay on actually sends a signal to the device in the body and it reads the pressure,” explained Dr. Schmidt.



Within a couple of minutes that information is sent back to the doctor’s team at the hospital electronically.



“Every day we take a reading and the reading gives us the pressure in the lungs which we use as a correlation of how much fluid is in the body too much or too little,” explained Dr. Schmidt.



Where it is evaluated by the team.



“If the pressures increase it suggests extra volume extra fluid so that’s the number we’re watching and if we see that number go up then we know there is too much fluid and we adjust the medicine,” explained Dr. Schmidt.



Dr. Schmidt says it’s a way to stay on top of any pressure changes before symptoms occur and Jauhn ends up back in the hospital.



“Because sometimes readings change before patients have symptoms,” explained Dr. Schmidt.



Dr. Schmidt says studies have shown patients who are using CardioMEMS have had less hospitalizations. Jauhn hasn’t been back to the emergency room since or feeling ill.



“I could do stuff now, I could do laundry, I could go to the grocery store,” Jauhn said excitedly “This thing has been a life saver. Yes I do have hope for a long life. I want to enjoy my grandkids.”



Heart failure patient’s must meet certain criteria to be eligible for CardioMEMS.

And like every surgery or procedure there are risks involved so you should talk to your doctor.



