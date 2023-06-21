GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s not something we’re comfortable talking about. Which is why, so often, people suffer in silence, needlessly. Now one local woman hopes to put an end to that suffering by letting people know there something you can do about incontinence.

“I have to admit, one of the reasons I waited was because I was slightly embarrassed to talk to my doctor about it,” said Sara Fielder, a young mother of three from Howard.

“My youngest is six, so I waited until he was in kindergarten,” Fielder said.

Like many moms, Fielder was so busy taking care of others, she put off addressing a health issue of her own.

“Just kind of taking care of everybody else and their needs, thinking I’ll take care of myself later,” she recalled.

Fielder was struggling with something else many mothers can relate to, but they tend to keep it to themselves.

“There’s almost that joke among moms, once you have a baby, there goes your bladder!,” Fielder chuckled.

Fielder’s talking about incontinence; something often thought of as only affecting the elderly population. However, Aurora BayCare Medical Center physical therapist Kelly Gerl, says it’s not uncommon in younger people, especially moms.

“I think there are a lof of women out there who think, ‘Well, I had kids and this is just what happens.”

But Gerl says it doesnt have to be that way.

“Although incontinence is pretty common, it’ not a symptom that women have to continue to life with,” Gerl said.

Which is why Fielder chose to share her story.

“I need to talk about it,” she said. “Even if it encourages one man or woman who struggles with these challenges, and they can ask for some help. There is great help available. “

Which is what Fielder did, after deciding she didn’t want to go through life like this anymore.

“Everytime we had to go somewhere, I’d think ‘Did I use the bathroom before we left? or Is there going to be a bathroom there? Do I need to stop at the gas station before I arrive?’” she remembered.

Fiedler works with Gerl on strengthening exercises, not just for her body, but her brain too.

“Urinary incontinence is kind of a combination of pelvic floor strength and behavioral modifications,” she said, “because the communication between the brain and the bladder has been compromised.

Fielder can now get back to enjoying what her body’s worked so hard to achieve.

“We have these amazing bodies that can make and carry babies,” Fielder said. “But they can also be healed.”

If you have a similar challenge, but like Fielder, you haven’t wanted to talk about it, the professionals at Aurora BayCare are there to help. Give them a call at 920-288-8000 or schedule an appointment at aurorabaycare.com/appointments.